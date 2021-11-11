Vivo Y76s 5G, Fast, 810 Dimensions, 50 MP Camera, 44W Fast Charging

Vivo launches a new smartphone in the Y series It has to be said that it is the best model in the series that has it all. I live Y76s 5G It uses the latest Dimensity 810 processor chipset that comes with features and specs packed like support for 5G applications, a function to create an additional 4GB of virtual RAM when combined with 8GB of RAM, resulting in up to 12GB of RAM Random access, at 44 watts. Battery charging technology that charges from 0% to 70%, takes only 34 minutes, has a 5-step battery protection system for safety, and a liquid cooling system that lowers the temperature by another 10°C.

I live Y76s 5G Fashionable design, plastic back cover. The reflective diamond texture pattern made the machine slim, lightweight and not bulky to use. It has a 6.58 inch wide display with a 180Hz touch screen response rate.

Vivo Y76s 5G Initial Specifications

Operating system: OriginOS based on Android 11

Body size: 163.84 x 75 x 7.79 mm.

Weight: 175 grams

Display: IPS-LCD, 6.58 inches wide, FullHD + (2408 x 1080 pixels), notch design

Processor: Dimensions 810

Graphics Processor: Mali-G57

RAM: 8 GB

Internal Storage: 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2

MicroSD card support up to 1 TB

The rear camera is divided into two lenses. Main camera: 50 MP, f / 1.8 . lens slot Second camera: 2 MP macro lens, f / 2.4 lens slot

Front camera: 8 MP, f / 2.0 . lens slot

SIM card tray: Hybrid-Slot (2 Nano SIM slots or 1 SIM and MicroSD card)

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, 3.5mm headphone jack

USB Type C

Security system: face scanning, fingerprint scanner on the side of the device

Battery: 4100 mAh, fast charging 44W

I live Y76s 5G There are a total of 3 grades to choose from. The 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model starts at $280, or about 9,1xx baht, and initially sold in China.