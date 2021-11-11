Australia and Saudi Arabia were divided into a tie

Australia hosts Saudi Arabia today from 10:10am at AFC QUALIFIER R3 GROUP B. Here you can find out all about the game in the live stream.

Australia Saudi Arabia game path 90′ + 2′ The referee ends the matchAustralia and Saudi Arabia were divided into a tie 89′ Andrew NaboutAustralia 87 ‘ Kenneth Dougall takes the place of Agden HrusticAustralia 87 ‘ Riley McGarry replaces Martin BoyleAustralia 78 ‘ Milos Degenek comes for Harry SoutarAustralia 78 ‘ Andrew Nabout replaces Matthew LeakeyAustralia 73 ‘ Saleh Al-Shehri replaces Firas Al-BarkanSaudi Arabia 67′ Mitchell Duke Comes For Aver MabilAustralia 62 ‘ Ali AlbulayhiSaudi Arabia 57 ‘ Abdulelah Al AmriSaudi Arabia 1 ‘ The referee whistles for the matchAustralia competes against Saudi Arabia

This is how the difference begins Australia starting line-up: Matthew Ryan; Ryan Grant, Aziz Beheesh, Trent Sainsbury, Milos Degenek; James Alexander Jego, Jackson Irvine, Kenneth Dougal, Riley McGarry; Mitchell Duke, Andrew Nabout; The starting lineup for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Al Yami; Ali Albulayhi, Dosari Nasser, Abdulelah Al Amri; Sultan Al Ghanam, Salman Al-faraj, Abdulelah Al Malki, Salem Al-dawsari, Fahad Al-muwallad, Mohammed Kanoo; Saleh Al-shehri; Social media

More on this topic: