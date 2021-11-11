Australia and Saudi Arabia were divided into a tie

Australia hosts Saudi Arabia today from 10:10am at AFC QUALIFIER R3 GROUP B. Here you can find out all about the game in the live stream.
Australia
Saudi Arabia
game path
|90′ + 2′
|
The referee ends the matchAustralia and Saudi Arabia were divided into a tie
|89′
|
Andrew NaboutAustralia
|87 ‘
|
Kenneth Dougall takes the place of Agden HrusticAustralia
|87 ‘
|
Riley McGarry replaces Martin BoyleAustralia
|78 ‘
|
Milos Degenek comes for Harry SoutarAustralia
|78 ‘
|
Andrew Nabout replaces Matthew LeakeyAustralia
|73 ‘
|
Saleh Al-Shehri replaces Firas Al-BarkanSaudi Arabia
|67′
|
Mitchell Duke Comes For Aver MabilAustralia
|62 ‘
|
Ali AlbulayhiSaudi Arabia
|57 ‘
|
Abdulelah Al AmriSaudi Arabia
|1 ‘
|
The referee whistles for the matchAustralia competes against Saudi Arabia
This is how the difference begins
Australia starting line-up: Matthew Ryan; Ryan Grant, Aziz Beheesh, Trent Sainsbury, Milos Degenek; James Alexander Jego, Jackson Irvine, Kenneth Dougal, Riley McGarry; Mitchell Duke, Andrew Nabout;
The starting lineup for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Al Yami; Ali Albulayhi, Dosari Nasser, Abdulelah Al Amri; Sultan Al Ghanam, Salman Al-faraj, Abdulelah Al Malki, Salem Al-dawsari, Fahad Al-muwallad, Mohammed Kanoo; Saleh Al-shehri;
