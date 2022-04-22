In order to learn about the work of researchers from Puebla, UAP Dean, Lilia Cedillo Ramirez, is on a working tour of Geneva, Switzerland, during which she has made three official visits to the ALICE test sites of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), where scientists from this study house participate, Among them is ISOLDE (Internet Isotope Separator).

Through the ALICE (Large Ion Collider Experiment) experiment, the physical potential of nucleon-nickel interactions is being explored at the energies of the LHC (Large Hadron Collider or Large Hadron Collider), CERN, where the UAP and eight Mexican institutions collaborate, being the ultimate study house in Puebla, the leading university for the Mexican delegation.

These meetings promote cooperation between the UAP and the world’s most important laboratories in the field of particle physics. In the case of ISOLDE, a leading world-class laboratory where research is carried out using radioisotopes aimed at medical physics, particularly in cancer treatments and through positron emission tomography (PET), these activities were known and the working relationship of this encounter.

On behalf of CERN, Charlotte Warakoli, Director of International Relations, welcomed the visiting committee, while Emmanuel Tsilis, Head of Relations with Member States and Non-Member Countries, gave a lecture on CERN, highlighting the cooperation that UAP had over the past 20 years.

After signing the visitor’s book, University President Lilia Cedillo stated that this visit allows her to learn about the work of researchers from Puebla and highlights her intention to continue international cooperation, with projects that set standards around the world.

It should be remembered that the UAP collaboration began in 2002, at the suggestion of ALICE’s cosmic ray detector, an experiment designed since the 1990s to study a state of matter called quark-gluon plasma, a state thought to exist moments after the universe was created.

The delegation of Mexican scientists at CERN consists of 77 researchers and students from UAP, Cinvestav, UNAM, the autonomous universities of Sinaloa, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato and Sonora, as well as the University of Iberoamericana. UAP engages with the largest number of researchers, nearly 20 scientists and graduate students.

This official visit to Geneva, Switzerland was attended by the University’s Vice-Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies, Ignacio Martinez Laguna. Physicians from the Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Humberto Salazar Ibargüen and Arturo Fernández Téllez, who lead the UAP research groups at CERN, and Professor Ricardo Villegas Tovar, Head of Academic Production and International Vision.

