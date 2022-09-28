Visa Lottery 2023 USA: Who Can Participate? | the answers

In the same way it was done in the 2023 lottery; Brazilians, Colombians, El Salvadorans, Haitians, Jamaicans, Mexicans, Dominicans and Venezuelans will not be able to participate in the Visa Lottery 2024 which provides United Statewhose rules have been detailed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The reason is that these countries have sent more than 50,000 immigrants to the United States in the past five years, and thus “were completely excluded from the competition,” repeats the State Department’s Office of Consular Affairs (DOS), which runs the program. . List of countries that cannot participate, among them: Bangladesh, Canada, China (also Hong Kong), South Korea, Philippines, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, United Kingdom (including Ireland) and Vietnam.

Who Can Participate in the 2023 USA Visa Lottery?

Only if the spouse was born in one of the countries on the excluded list, but the main applicant is from a country with a low immigration rate, in which case they are eligible to participate in one of the 55,000 lawful permanent residences (green cards or green cards) in play, select the rules .

However, one of the most common mistakes or omissions is the omission of the spouse and all their children from the main information in the application or the electronic form to participate in the visa lottery, or some forgetting to incorrectly indicate the country of birth.

How many citizens participate in the 2023 visa lottery?

According to the Kentucky National Visa Center database, 6,741.128 million contestants from five continents participated in the raffle for fiscal year 2021. However, this raffle will be no exception and millions of participants are expected to participate. Not naming dependents (immediate family members such as spouses and unmarried minor children).

When does the Visa 2023 lottery start?

The Office of Consular Affairs of the Department of State (DOS) indicated that the window for receiving applications begins at noon on October 5 and ends at noon on November 8, 2022. In addition, the entire withdrawal will be made by a computerized system.

He also warns that participation is completely free and beware of scammers, who believe the contest requires a payment and offer guarantees to win one of the 55,000 homes at stake.