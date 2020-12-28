“Viking Grace” in the Baltic Sea: the ferry runs off Finland

A ferry carrying 429 people on board ran aground in the Baltic Sea off the Finnish archipelago of land. According to the shipping company, no one was hurt. The cause of the accident remains unclear.

A Baltic ferry with 429 people drifted between Sweden and Finland. As the Finnish ship owner and Coast Guard announced, the ferry Viking Line “Viking Grace” hit a rock on Saturday noon. No one is hurt.

The accident happened on the road between Turku, Finland, and the Swedish capital, Stockholm, shortly before the stopover in Mariehamn, land Islands.

There is no danger to the passengers

The Coast Guard said on Twitter that the cause of the accident was still unclear, but the wind was blowing. There is no danger to the passengers and no one was injured. According to a Viking Line spokeswoman, there were 331 passengers and 98 crew members on board at the time of the accident. Everyone had to spend the night on the plane. The spokeswoman said they were staying in cabins and ate meals.

The position of the ship is stable. During the day, passengers are informed of which ships they can take to Sweden or Finland.

Divers inspect the structure

Due to a storm warning, the company used the “Viking Grace” instead of a smaller, less powerful vessel. Meanwhile, divers inspected the hull to see how the ferry could be restarted. According to the newspaper “Helsingin Sanomat”, no leaks were discovered.

In September, another ferry from the Viking Line, ‘Amorella’, ran aground into the Finnish autonomous archipelago of land. At that time, the passengers had to be brought to safety.

READ Whole Moon indicating: Why is September's Comprehensive Moon called the Corn Moon? | Science | News Tagesschau reported this topic on November 22, 2020 at 10:00 am.



