Videos. Algeria: An earthquake causes a lot of material damage in Bejaia

The strong earthquake, measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale, that struck Bukit and the Bejaia region, did not result in casualties, according to the Algerian authorities. However, this strong earthquake that occurred at 1:04 am, followed by ten aftershocks, left many injured and caused significant material damage. I was shocked in 12 neighboring states (Tizi Ouzou, Boumerdes, Algeria, Constantine, Bouira, Setif, Tipasa, Skikda, etc.) over a radius of 300 km.

Several sources, citing the Civil Protection Services, reported that at least ten people suffered fractures following the panic movement in the states of Bejaia and Jijel. Several other people have been admitted to hospitals in both cities following the panic movement.

In addition, the material damage in Bejaia is significant. In fact, many older buildings have suffered partial collapse and others are at risk of collapse.

Faced with this situation, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune decided to carry out all activities to monitor the situation prevailing in Bejaia. He also sent a delegation of four ministers headed by Interior Minister Kamal Beljoud to assess the situation.