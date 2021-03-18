Secure WhatsApp conversations by activating Show Message Encryption and confirming the Security Notifications button

WhatsApp is one of the applications that we use most permanently in our daily life, and therefore we share with family, friends and loved ones messages, personal conversations, photos, etc., and the safety factor in conversations is an important thing for all of us, and WhatsApp works on the chat encryption feature based on the principle of protecting the privacy of the user, and thus you can Activating the security notifications button in WhatsApp, which achieves great privacy for all of us. Through this simple report, you can activate the security notifications button in WhatsApp, which enables you to know whether the conversation between you and your friend is encrypted or not? In order not to be harassed by intruders.

WhatsApp chat security feature

It is a special feature provided by the WhatsApp application to inform you about the safety of that conversation between you and your friend, or the person with whom you exchange messages, and therefore it is easy to identify the security of the conversation after activating the Know the WhatsApp chat security notification button, which we review in detail the activation method through this detailed report, As securing the conversation is important for all WhatsApp users, so preserving privacy and optimal use is an important aspect that all WhatsApp users around the world seek to activate it, and you can also get to know How to change WhatsApp background and get suitable, beautiful and attractive wallpapers, And we follow up with you on how to secure a WhatsApp conversation through the following detailed steps.

Enable show security notifications

In the beginning, there are a set of easy steps that enable you to activate the display of security notifications in WhatsApp, which are as we explain in detail throughout this report.

Open the WhatsApp application

Enter the sign (3 points) at the top of the application interface.

Go to settings.

Then the account.

Then choose safety.

Then activate security notifications.

A message will appear in the interface of the application detailing the importance of activating the feature of displaying a security notification in WhatsApp, as the WhatsApp application works to protect conversations, images and files that you share with others, through the feature of self-encryption for conversations, and that no one can recognize your messages except for those who allow him to Your contacts, even WhatsApp itself cannot recognize your conversations and messages.

How do you know the other party’s WhatsApp chats are safe and encrypted

In order to be assured of your conversations on WhatsApp, you can ensure that the conversation of the other party of your contacts is encrypted and secured easily, after you activate the security notifications button, you can easily confirm this, as shown.