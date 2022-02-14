Video: Orcas prey on giant blue whales and eat them alive

FromSina Alonso Garcia Close

Researchers have observed a group of orcas killing and eating blue whales off the coast of Western Australia. The tongue of blue whales in particular seems to appeal to killer whales.

Esperance (Australia) – Orcas are predators that kill mercilessly to gain prey. Also known as killer whales, the animals aren’t called “killer whales” for nothing. Orcas often go hunting together and share prey among themselves. While they typically feed on groups of fish, squid, birds, small whales or seals, orca attacks on blue whales – the largest animals on Earth – have now been documented for the first time.

Off the west coast of Australia, researchers have observed orcas swimming in the mouths of three giant blue whales to feed on their nutrient-rich tongues. According to a report published this month in the magazine Marine Mammal Science Published, the scientific community has long debated whether orcas can even hunt giant blue whales.

Orca groups attacking blue whales: Three documented killings

In the first kill of a 75-foot blue whale, researchers saw that large chunks of skin and fat had been torn from its body, and a large portion of its dorsal fin had been bitten. Relentlessly, three killer whales attacked the blue whale and pushed it underwater while two others shot it in the head. After the blue whale was killed, there was apparently a real feast for an entire group of orcas: According to the report, 50 of the animals fed the carcass for six hours.

Only a few weeks later, researchers noticed the next attack, in which a forty-foot-long blue whale calf fell victim to twenty-five killer whales. The most recent attack recorded as part of the study was a 45-foot blue whale, which was chased 15 miles in a 90-minute chase. Again, the killer whale hunting strategy was to push and ram the whale underwater while others attack its head and tongue. Devoured a group of 50 loot remains.

‘The biggest predator event on the planet’ – Orca’s attack on blue whales is amazing even for experts

Orcas are relentless hunters – here the Orca devours a gray whale (avatar). © IMAGO / Bluegreen Pictures

Study co-author Robert Pittman, a marine ecologist at the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University, described the attacks as counterproductive. National Geographic “As the largest predatory event on the planet.” Orcas, which are at the top of the food chain and wipe out the largest animal in the world – this is “a surprising thing even for connoisseurs”. The Cetacean Research Center at Esperance in Western Australia was responsible for the study. The study also proved that, contrary to previous assumptions, it is not only male orcas that attack other whales. In the three documented cases, females carried out attacks on blue whales.

The killer whale is not currently considered an endangered species. It is largely spared from whaling, although individual populations are threatened by environmental pollution. Recently stranded on the Alaskan coast Orca flooded with water in an impressive rescue operation for a long time*so that he can save himself (BW24 has been reported *). Over the past year, researchers have repeatedly observed whales swarming the coast of America*. *BW24 is a show of IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rules: © IMAGO / Bluegreen Pictures