Olympia 2022 today: a snowboarding opportunity! Highlight

The tenth day of making decisions in Beijing!

Four times about medals on Monday, the German Olympic team can count twice on good chances.

Also in focus: the Cass Sports Court delivers its ruling in the doping case about ski prodigy Kamila Valeeva (15). Can it start in Beijing tomorrow or not?

Games can be watched live on TV today on ARD and Eurosport.

Bob

After six gold wins for Germany in six events, today’s stunning winning streak at Yanking Ice rink (decision from 4am) is likely to come to an end. In the women’s monobob competition, world champion Kylie Humphries of the USA is already more than a second ahead. But Laura Nolte is on her way to a medal and is third after the first two of four rounds, and a silver is still a possibility.

In the afternoon (1:05pm and 2:40pm) the first two races in men’s bobsleigh are still on the agenda – with our gold favorite Francesco Friedrich.

Ski jump

After the athletic revival of bronze medalists Karl Geiger and Marcus Eisenbechler (5th place) on the big hill, the Germans are once again on the list of medalists for the team competitions. It starts at 12:00 PM and the crucial second round begins at 1:06 PM.

free skating

From 1 p.m.: Ladies’ jump with Emma Weiss. However, the nominees are Laura Bell (Australia) and Xu Mingtao (China).

Winter Olympics competition

