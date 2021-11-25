Blacklist: US takes action against Asian companies

As of: 25.11.2021 12:36 PM

The US government has blacklisted 27 companies from China, Japan, Pakistan and Singapore. This should prevent US technology from being used to further develop military technology.

The US has toughened its sanctions policy against Asian companies: The US Commerce Department said 27 companies from China, Japan, Pakistan and Singapore with links to the military have been blacklisted for national security and foreign policy reasons. The ministry said that many companies and individuals from China and Pakistan have been added to the list to contribute to Pakistan’s nuclear program.

US ‘on the wrong track’

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the government in Washington wants through sanctions to prevent US technology from being responsible for the development of Chinese and Russian “military progress and activities”.

Then the Chinese Embassy in Washington accused the United States of using the concept of national security as a hook and abuse of state power to constrain Chinese companies by all means. “China firmly rejects this,” said embassy spokesman Liu Bingyu.

The US should instead follow the “spirit” of the hypothetical meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week and “meet China halfway rather than continue going in the wrong direction.”