Video: Audacious theft of a cell phone at the Lanus train station

Video: The moment of theft.

A video recorded by the Lanus station’s security cameras shows the exact moment a man is present He stole the cell phone of a woman who was on the train, tried to escape, and was arrested by the police on the platform.

The event occurred on Friday the 18th, at 8:55 p.m. Personnel monitoring cameras at the venue noticed that the perpetrator was holding an open door to form rock line To steal a phone from a passenger who was on the train.

When the thief wanted to escape with the loot, From driving the safe trains, the security personnel were quickly notified who guards the perimeter of the station until he goes out to look for him.

The moment the offender is intercepted by a police officer at the Lanus station.

In addition to the police The same victim got off the train and ran to try to stop the man. Noticing his presence, the man stopped walking and started speeding up the platform. But a few meters after he got off the formation, the thief collided head-on with the police. who lowered it and handcuffed it.

Upon their arrest, the Federal Police officers verified this He had the victim’s phone number.

The person was arrested and taken to Lanus II Police Station. UFI No. 7 from the same area of ​​Buenos Aires is also involved in the case.

This is not the first time that soldiers have thwarted a robbery at that station thanks to security cameras. Three weeks ago a similar event occurred with the same mechanisms: The man closed the door of the train, took the cell phone from a woman who was sitting in the front row, and tried to escape.

Unlike the other case, The thief was reduced by the passengers and passers-by themselves, who severely beat him. When the police arrived, the perpetrator had some cuts on his body, as if someone had attacked him with a trench.

The person was arrested and taken to the second police station. from Lanos

In the same month, another event was also held in La Línea Roca but with the use of Another way is called “kangaroo”. It happened on November 9 in the afternoon at Pereira station, in the Berazategui neighborhood of Buenos Aires, when a man who was walking on the platform waited for the train to arrive and tried to grab a cell phone from the window while he was sitting. passenger.

This situation leaves the victim unable to fight back because the theft has been committed as soon as the doors are closed and the train starts moving slowly.

In this particular case, the Federal Police found and subdued the suspect despite the fact that he no longer had what he had stolen.

The man was arrested and taken to Gutierrez III Police Station where he was detained not only for theft: He also had an active inquiry as to his whereabouts. The case was left in the hands of Prosecutor Laura Josefa Bengardino of IFRC No. 4 in Berazategui.

Thanks to this same system, it was not only possible to deactivate suspicious situations and burglaries on the different train lines connecting Greater Buenos Aires, but also Alert about compensation suffered by passengers during the flight or at any of them They fall on the platform or are thrown on purpose to the tracks

