VFB Stuttgart: A talent from Australia? Alou Kuol is said to be a windy young man on the Sven Mislintat transfer slip.

Ahead of VfB Stuttgart’s meeting with Werder Bremen on Easter Sunday, there are new rumors of relocation. And now the climber is said to have looked at Australia. The 19-year-old striker could become part of coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s gang in the future. (3.30 pm / Game in the live video on echo24.de)

VFP Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen: Where can you broadcast the game on TV and live broadcast?

Alou Kuol is said to have caught the attention of VfB Stuttgart. again Sydney Morning Herald Reports said sporting director Sven Mislintat has a growing interest in the attacking player from the Central Coast Mariners. The report talks about “the same talented scout that was discovered by Robert Lewandowski, Shinji Kagawa and Pierre Emeric Aubameyang”.

VFB Stuttgart: end-of-season change?

And it becomes more specific in the article: “Several sources close to the player confirm that he will likely agree to a transfer to the Bundesliga team at FB Stuttgart at the end of the season.” Initially, the Australian newspaper reported, Kuol PRO will be introduced via VfB’s second team. For teammaker Mislintat, the talent seemed to be a real diamond against the Swabians – with Silas Wamangitoka and Tanguy Coulibaly, 48, he wasn’t really bad at rating.

VfB account should count with competition – fee will be six digits

In the Australian League, Alou Kuol currently has seven hits and two assists in 15 matches. His talent is the reason why officials only recently renewed his contract and brought him to the pros. Sean Millecamp, Managing Director of Mariners: “We extended Alou’s contract a few weeks ago so he’s with us for next season.” The transfer fee is now a six-digit amount.

But VfB caution – according to the article, “other clubs in Germany and Belgium” should set their sights on the young striker.