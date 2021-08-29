Veronica Weidmann’s Top 10 Downhill World Championships Mountain Bike

9th place takedown Veronica Weidmann at the World Championships in Salzburg © danhearn
Double victory for France in the Elite Women’s Downhill World Championships in Val-de-Sole (Tennessee). In Sunday’s final, Veronica Weidmann (Trammin) finished 10th.
The “Black Snake” in Comizadora is one of the most technically demanding of the entire downhill circus. Veronica Weidmann – who was still sixth in qualifying – had another strong track and finished ninth with a time of 4,19.693 minutes, and the 28-year-old was very fast, especially at the top of the track. The best Azura in sixth place is Eleonora Farina (4.16.212).
The battle of the precious metal turned into a French duel between Marine Cabero and her colleague, Myriam Nicole. In the end, Nicole won the best time in all sectors with a time of 4.06.243 minutes ahead of Cabero (4.11.070), and defending champion Camille Balanche (Switzerland) finished third with a time of 4.12.342. Austrian young Valentina Hall, who finished second at the World Cup at home in Leogang in mid-June, was second until her downfall after the third transition period – in the end the 19-year-old was twelfth.
In the junior category, Bulgaria and the United States won the world title with Isabella Jankova (4.30.865 minutes) and Jackson Goldstone (3.37.097). The people of South Tyrol were not at first.
south african cheer for men
The Top 80 final started at 2.10pm, and the only South Tyrol player to start was Hannes Alper of Ritten. However, he was eliminated with a punctured tire after the first intermediate time and thus did not reach the final ranking.
South African Greg Minnaar became the downhill world champion, as Benoit Collings (France) and Troy Brosnan (Australia) relegated to second and third with a quick ride. The best Italian was Davide Palazzari, who was ranked 26th.
women results
|POS.
|Noun
|Earth
|time
|1.
|Myriam Nicole
|from
|4.06.243 minutes
|2.
|Marine Cabero
|from
|4.11.070
|3.
|Camille Balanche
|SUI
|4.12,342
|4.
|Monica Hrastnik
|SLO
|4.15328
|5.
|bend sigriff
|GBR
|4.16.024
|6.
|Eleonora Farina
|ITA
|4.16.212
|7.
|Mel Joneset
|Nor
|4.16307
|8.
|Jessica Blewitt
|NZL
|4.17.916
|9.
|Veronica Weidmann
|ITA / Tramin
|4.19.693
|10.
|Emily Seigenthaler
|SUI
|4.25.714
Gentlemen’s result
|POS.
|Noun
|Earth
|time
|1.
|Greg Lover
|RSA
|3.38.963 minutes
|2.
|Benoit Collings
|from
|3.29190
|3.
|Troy Brosnan
|the end
|3.29404
|4.
|Loris Verger
|from
|3.30129
|5.
|Danny Hart
|GBR
|3.30813
|6.
|Loic Bruni
|from
|3.31.934
|7.
|Matt Walker
|GBR
|3.32122
|8.
|David Trumer
|or
|3.32123
|9.
|Search for Iles
|can
|3.33352
|10.
|Luca Shaw
|United States of America
|3.33897