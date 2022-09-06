Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas seeks to win the Diamond League in Switzerland

The Diamond League season will end this weekend, with the finals taking place September 7-8 with a meet in Zurich, Switzerland.

The event, which will take place at the Letzigrund Stadium and Central Arena Sechseläutenplatz, which will bring together almost all the big stars in athletics in the world, where the victories of Venezuelan jumper Yulimar Rojas, Swedish driver Armand Duplantis and Norwegian center-distance runner are expected.

This twelve-stop season (Doha, Birmingham, Eugene, Rabat, Rome, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Silesia, Monaco, Lausanne and Brussels) will bring together in Zurich the top eight rankings in each discipline, including races up to 800 metres. It is among the top ten in long-distance races.

One of the stars that the planet is looking forward to is Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, the current Olympic and world champion in the triple jump, who achieved victory two weeks ago in the Lausanne (Switzerland) meeting with a victory of 15.31, and the certification of her ticket. to the final, despite the fact that he had four failures and did not achieve his best marks as the outdoor world record of 15.67.

In Zurich, the Creole sprinter is hoping to make up for her win and wrap up the season with a podium and why not break her own world record.

Let’s remember that Rojas could not have been in the early events of the season due to a minor injury and due to his preparation for the World Cup in the USA mid-year.

Among the participants will be Jakob Ingbrigtsen, who will attempt to cap a great year by expanding the list of winners by 1,500 which includes one Olympic gold, one in Europe and one world silver. Spaniard Mohamed Kater, who finished his season, although he had a place in the final in the 1500, after being runner-up in Europe in Munich, will not be present, preventing a repeat of the continental duel between two of today’s top athletes.