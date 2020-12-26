Venezuela. Go around penalties for giving up games. Maduro kept his promise to the children

A promise fulfilled, as Venezuelan media not hostile to the Chávez described the distribution of more than 12 million games, which were promised by the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, on October 14 this year. Despite the economic and commercial embargo imposed by the United States (USA) government on Simón Bolívar’s homeland, the National Executive fulfilled its promise, and on December 24, thousands of children had already received from the hand of the Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP) a gift that unleashed To your delight and the excitement of keeping traditions alive.

“We will guarantee the children their gift on Christmas this year and in the midst of an epidemic,” the words of the Venezuelan head of state were fruitful Wednesday. This national president’s hypothesis was also accompanied by special measures to stimulate toy production in the country, to ensure public purchases from the national toy store, as well as measures to encourage import.

To facilitate the handover of the games in every community, the National Executive has ordered:

The abolition of the legal regulations applicable to the import of Christmas goods to take advantage of the exemption and dispense with the legal system in place for importing toys under the current system extends until February 28, 2021.

The unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US government, with the support of the far-right sections, sought to end the happiness of people, especially the women and children of the nation. Although the damage is massive, these toddler house Christmas games are not available in Venezuelan homes.

Amid the complex conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the permanent blockade of the White House to try to subjugate the Venezuelan people, the Bolivarian government’s social policies, parental creativity, children’s tenderness and family love first impose unhealthy claims and the joy of a people resisting adversity triumphs.

Sanctions imposed on Venezuela have been extended and tightened several times since 2015, and although a large fraction of the population does not approve of these illegal measures, the national and international far-right insists on maintaining them. This blockade affected the daily life of all Venezuelans, from the acquisition of family products to the import and export of goods.

Indeed, the year 2020 presented a challenge to the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has generated a major economic recession and for Venezuela it has been an additional challenge to overcome together all the international bottleneck it is receiving from the great powers. Financial embargo is to prevent a natural or legal person from being able to trade, buy, sell, exchange and even receive assistance from third parties because they will be punished. The blockade is the expulsion of Venezuela from the international financial markets, according to an article published by TeleSur. These actions restricted the South American country from making payments to recipient suppliers, receiving payments, executing transactions, managing investment portfolios and fulfilling financial obligations.

However, Venezuela has focused on national production as a key factor in resisting the bloc attacks and the imperial blockade, while cooperation and solidarity with the various countries of the planet is the second link to keep hope alive, the ability to struggle and develop a people in resistance.

The Bolivarian government continues to open spaces to ensure not only the distribution of toys, but also food, prostheses, medicines and the continuation of all government programs that focus on the well-being of Venezuelans.