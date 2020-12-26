Corona model in Finland: “We employ a full army of tracking tools”

While the autumn Corona wave led to new infections in many cases, they remained Finland She is largely spared the violent rash. Britain’s David Nabarro, one of the leading experts at the World Health Organization, regards the country as a “role model” among European nations.

“We find a lot in my mind about the Finns Critical in fighting the virus “Good political leadership, a strong public health system, people who stick to the rules,” Nabarro told Spiegel recently.

According to current data from the European Disease Protection Agency (ECDC) 14-day incidence rate across Europe just in Island Even less than Finland. Finnish health authorities are currently recording an increase in new Covid 19 diseases. But the particularly affected area around the capital, Helsinki, responded quickly with targeted countermeasures.