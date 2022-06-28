Venezuela activates all security services in the event of a tropical wave

The Minister of the Interior, Justice and Peace, Remigio Ceballos, stated on Monday that stay active All security agencies in the country before a tropical wave will affect the northeastern coast between Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a video posted, Ceballos said: “We have the entire risk management system activated, and the maritime authorities and authority for all forecasts of sailors (…) also for forecasts with civil protection and firefighters to face any emergency required.” On the Ministry’s Twitter account.

In the same video, the head of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (INAMeh), Jose Pereira, noted that tropical wave 11 has a 90% chance of becoming a “tropical depression.”

He added, “It maintains winds of 56 kilometers per hour, sustained winds (…) and can cause waves on the eastern coast of the country, so we are constantly monitoring the development of its inauguration during the next few hours.”

Pereira said she would arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon to the eastern part of Margarita Island in Nueva Isparta state.

in watch

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring three systems in the Atlantic basin, one of which, located in the tropical mid-Atlantic, may turn into a hurricane in the coming days and affect the Barlovento Islands and parts of Venezuela.

According to the NHC, a tropical wave has formed 900 miles (1,448 km) east-southeast of the southern part of the Windward Islands (Grenada, Martinique, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago, among others), which has a chance 70% chance of becoming a specific storm in 48 hours and 90% chance in 5 days.

According to the forecast, a tropical depression is likely to form over the next few days, before the system reaches the Windward Islands on Tuesday night or perhaps as it moves westward through the southern Caribbean from Wednesday to Friday.

The agency indicated the possibility of heavy rain locally on the Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

It keeps #Warning Risk Management System, before the arrival of Tropical Wave 11 in the next few hours, which could become a tropical storm, we have started deploying civil protection and firefighters, in the northern coastal axis of the country to ensure prevention. https://t.co/yYQuNv7PiW -FuerzaDinamica Remigio Ceballos Ichaso (@CeballosIchaso1) 27 June 2022

We continue to monitor the progress of a potential tropical cyclone, alerting and calling on people to take measures to ensure comprehensive prevention for life and peace. pic.twitter.com/7aT62P9x1z -FuerzaDinamica Remigio Ceballos Ichaso (@CeballosIchaso1) 27 June 2022

