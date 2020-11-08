Atletico Madrid-Cádiz match report, 7/11/20, First Division

João Felix, Marcos Llorente and Luis Suarez scored, while Atletico Madrid hit a light performance with their glowing Cadiz in the League on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid advanced to the top of the standings, extending their unbeaten run to 23 LaLiga matches by crushing Cadiz 4-0 at Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone’s side – the only team unbeaten in La Liga – did a light job for the opponents who had won their last four away matches without conceding their own net, with Joao Felix the star.

Helped by poor Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremyas Ledesma, Atleti took the lead in the 22nd minute, with Joao Felix and Marcos Llorente scoring.

Editors’ Picks

After Luis Suarez scored for the third time in the first half, Joao Felix then doubled his tally with a blow in the 90th minute to make a resounding success before Atleti’s confrontation with Barcelona in 14 days.

Atleti took the lead within eight minutes – Jeremias flopped with a free kick from Coca-Cola to Llorente, which Joao Felix headed with a header.

Jeremyas’ shocking start continued when he missed another cross, with Juan Cala coming close to scoring an own goal, and Atleti didn’t have to wait long for his second goal.

Llorente chose to shoot from a tight angle and Jeremias failed to respond, allowing the ball to pass from his close position.

4 – Embed a Tweet Marcos Llorente, a football player, scored in the same match for the fourth time in all competitions since the beginning of 2020; Only Lionel Messi (5) did so on more occasions among LaLiga players at the time. Excellent. pic.twitter.com/yAIcDOnFir OptaJose (OptaJose) November 7, 2020

Jeremyas struck a cross pass straight to Saul Niguez just half an hour later, but the midfielder’s pass was canceled out for offside, while Suarez came close twice.

However, Suárez scored his goal six minutes into the second half, punching through Jeremyas after taking advantage of Joao Felix’s through ball, and scoring the goal after the VAR referee canceled an initial offside decision.

Jan Oblak made his first save an hour earlier, falling to Jairou Ezquierdo’s skewed shot.

Another Cadiz alternative, John Andher Garrido, forced Oblac to stop well, despite the impressive Cadiz collapse.

And there’s still plenty of time for the surefire second Joao Felix, nicely set up by Angel Correa.

what does it mean? Athlete started running

The unbeaten Athletic streak goes back to Derby’s defeat by Real Madrid in February. It is the best undefeated stint in LaLiga and the longest current period of any team in Europe’s top five leagues.

This victory put them ahead of Real Sociedad, who played more matches and may cancel their match on Sunday due to his opponent Granada being subjected to a series of positive tests for the Corona virus.

City rivals Madrid and Villarreal, who will also play on Sunday, will overtake Atlété with their victory.

Joao Felix is ​​burning

It was an impressive display from Joao Felix, who scored two goals and collected a decisive pass to Suarez’s goal as well as creating high chances in the match.

The Portuguese international has scored twice in three of his last four matches, and his second season with Atletico has proven more exciting than the first.

Llorente is thriving too. Initially brought up as a clutch player, he is now a solid, all-round attacking option, and since the start of 2020, Lionel Messi has scored only five (five) goals and has provided assists in the same game on more than the four occasions he has played. Managed.

Jeremiah’s horror show sets the tone

The Cadiz goalkeeper had only scored once in his previous five LaLiga matches before Saturday’s game, but Jeremyas did not show any of that level at a poor first-half performance.

Having assigned his team in the opening match to Joao Felix, he was a constant liability of crosses and should have been much better in trying to clear Llorente’s goal. In total, he made only three saves from seven shots on target.

Facts about Opta:

Joao Felix has scored six goals in his last four matches in all competitions, which is the number of goals he has scored in his 26 previous matches.

This was Joao Felix’s first header goal for Atletico in 46 games for the club.

– Llorente scored and assisted in the same match for Atletico for the fourth time in all competitions, although this was the first time he did so initially.

No player from Atletico has provided more assists in 2020 in all competitions than Korea (seven), while Suarez has scored five of his eight league shots on target this season.

Atletico have not lost their last 11 matches against Cadiz in the League (W7 D4), since they were beaten 2-0 by Ramon de Carranza in March 1989.

What’s Next?

In-form Atleti welcomes Ronald Koeman at the Wanda Metropolitano for a massive match on November 21 after an international break, with Cadiz playing at home against Real Sociedad a day later.