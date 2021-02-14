Valentine’s Day at 007 USA: A Love Story for Beijing’s Warning

Happy Valentine’s Day from the National Center for Counterintelligence and Security. The US National Intelligence’s counterintelligence office chose to celebrate Valentine’s Day Sue Twitter Remember a story Donald KeizerA 77-year-old former US diplomat is considered one of the most prominent China experts at the State Department, where he held the position of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs.

“But he had a secret,” recalls the USAT counter-spy, “a relationship with Isabel ChingHe is an intelligence officer in the “Taiwanese National Security Bureau”, meaning Taiwanese 007s.

Warning #St. Valentine’s day CI’s story: First Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Donald Keyser was a senior State Department expert on China. But he had a secret. He had an affair with Isabel Cheng, an intelligence officer with the National Security Bureau in Taiwan pic.twitter.com/eTM7PSkvQo NCSC (NCSCgov) February 13, 2021

“In 2004, the FBI arrested Keyser and found more than 3,600 classified documents in his home,” CIA remembers. “In 2005, he pleaded guilty to unauthorized possession of classified documents and lying about his relationship with Cheng and a trip he had made to see her in Taiwan.” In 2007, he was sentenced to 366 days in prison, two years on probation and a $ 25,000 fine – a lighter sentence compared to the seriousness of the three charges, obtained thanks to the cooperation provided in the investigation.

The case raised tensions between the United States and China during the administration George W. BushWhen Washington’s energies were focused on fighting Islamic terrorism and not on Beijing’s global rise. Actually, second Foreign PolicyErrors in China file Henry Paulson, Who became treasury secretary after leaving the presidency of Goldman Sachs, is behind the tough approach he took more than a decade before. Donald Trump.

Why did US intelligence choose this story to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Maybe a message to China, since then, as we remembered a few days ago Formiche.netAre there more and more cases of Beijing infiltrating the United States?