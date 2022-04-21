USWNT announces friendly duels against Colombia

At the conclusion of preparations for the CONCACAF Women’s Pre-World Championship, in Monterrey, USA women’s national team President Vlatko Andonovski announced on Thursday that he will face a similar to him from Colombia in two friendlies.

The aforementioned friendly duels will take place at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado On June 25, three days later the second confrontation will take place At Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah.

It may interest you – Keylor Navas does not rule out leaving PSG after competing with Donnarumma

Later, four days later, USWNT She will start her journey in the CONCACAF Women’s ChampionshipWhere they will face their peers from Haiti, Jamaica and Mexico, in search of a ticket for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, as well as a ticket to the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

In the same way, this confrontation will be a preparation for the Colombian national team, which will face the Copa America Femenina next July. They will also seek one of the tickets for the World Cup, which will be held in 2023.

USWNT will seek to continue its dominance over Colombia, the team that has never lost against it and scored 7 wins and a draw, Same thing happened at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

It should be noted that the last meeting between the United States and Colombia was in 2021, the year in which the North American Football Association won 4-0 and 6-0 in friendly duels. Held in Orlando.