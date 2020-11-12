USMNT vs Wales: How to watch / squads / match theme

After a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic, international football is back in full effect. The United States of America The men’s national team met in Europe for friendly matches. The first against the hosts Wells At Liberty Stadium in Swansea City.

Director Greg Berhalter called out a strong word A team of 24 players Mainly comprised of talents located in Europe. There are so many exciting names fans have been clamoring to see them play together Tyler AdamsWeston McKinney, Serginho Dest and John Brooks lead the way. Masked newcomers Johnny Cardoso, Younes Moussa, Sebastian Soto, Conrad de la Fuente, Nicholas Gioacchini and Giovanni Reyna are included and should make their debut sometime during the next two matches.

It will be the United States without The star is Christian Pulisic. The Chelsea Attacker left camp due to For a hamstring injury, Which is a recurring problem this year. Attacker Josh Sargent was also not included in the list. Werder Bremen He chose not to grant his release due to the quarantine in Germany.

These friendly matches represent an opportunity for the team to meet and forge an identity before the start of 2022 world Cup Qualifying. “I want to see us be very aggressive on the defensive side of the ball,” Berhalter said Tell USSoccer.com. “We have speed enough in defense to play a higher streak and I want our team to be tighter when we press. I think we have to be very aggressive, stand behind the opponent and put them in their wake … It’s just about getting them on the field, playing together and comforting with each other.”

Wales prepare for the last two matches of the United Nations League against Ireland (15 November)The tenth) And Finland (November 18The tenth). Interim Manager Rob Page tops a list of 27 players with remarkable talents Like Gareth Bale, Ben Davis, and Tom Lawrence. The the Dragon Currently ranked 20The tenth In the world and qualified for the next European championship to be held next summer.

Line up

US lineup:

Wells lineup:

How to watch

Advertised departure time: 2:45 PM ET, 11:45 AM PST

Place: Liberty Stadium – Swansea, Wales

Available TV: Fox Sports 1 (English), TUDN (Spanish), UniMás (Spanish)

Available broadcast: Fox Sports GO (app / website), TUDN (app / website), Univision NOW (app / website), fuboTV (free trial)

Scouts of Wales

What to watch

