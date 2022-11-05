Uses. Handcuffs of 13 Chinese spies

by Giuseppe Gagliano –

On October 24, the US Department of Justice charged 13 intelligence agents working for the People’s Republic of China with espionage. Given the importance of the case, the US attorney general and the director of the FBI held a press conference in which they explained that the spies Also accused of crimes Like trying to obstruct a federal investigation and trying to bribe.

In one such mission, four Chinese spies allegedly conducted a lengthy recruitment process in New Jersey between 2008 and 2018, trying to bribe American university professors who had access to Beijing’s limited and strategic information. Under the guise of a university center set up for the occasion (the Institute of International Studies), Chinese agents in particular had begun bribing a former US federal agent by offering him flights to China in exchange for sensitive technological information. These arrests highlight the role of US counterintelligence in fighting foreign interference on their soil. “The actions announced today are taking place against the background of the malicious activities of the government of the People’s Republic of China, including espionage, attempts to disrupt our judicial system, harassment of individuals, and ongoing efforts to steal sensitive US technologies,” the deputy attorney general said. United States General Lisa Monaco at the press conference.

In 2014, the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted Unit 61398 of the People’s Liberation Army in an economic cyber espionage case. In 2018, Xu Yangun, an official of a foreign intelligence bureau in Jiangsu Province, was accused of attempting economic espionage. He will try to obtain information on General Electric Aviation and Safran, and bring experts and executives to China under the pretext of organizing university conferences. He was arrested in Belgium and extradited, finally done Sentenced in 2021 in the United States.

Nicholas Eftemiadis Already in the early 2000s, he had emphasized the danger that economic espionage would become ever more widespread and dangerous.

In 2018, he presented his study of 274 documented cases of Chinese espionage around the world. Besides the surge in the number of attempts, China appears to be operating through a network made up of government agencies, its military, public and private companies, individuals and universities. This interconnected network ensures the enormous efficiency of Chinese maneuvers. On the other hand, the report notes that half of China’s efforts target the US military and space technologies, while a quarter of the operations target commercial interests. Finally, the chances of China curtailing its initiatives are considered low, as it allows it to stimulate its economy, develop its research, and project its military might.