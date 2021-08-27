User Complains About Twitter Down, Indosat Ooredoo is conducting an investigation

Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Indosat Ooredoo is currently investigating the complaints of a number of users who claimed they were unable to access Twitter (Twitter down) since Friday morning (27/8/2021).

“With regard to the Twitter access issue that our customers may have encountered, we are currently still investigating the Twitter access issue,” said Steve Serang, Senior Vice President of Communications at Indosat Ooredoo. Tekno Liputan6.com via text message.

Steve added that his party will immediately provide information again regarding the disruption of the user’s access to the Internet Social media The.

“We will present immediately Update The information is back.

Based on the feedback, a number of customers asked about the Twitter down issue with Indosat Ooredoo’s Twitter customer service.

Most of them asked if the Indosat Ooredoo service could not be used to access Twitter. This complaint has been filed since this morning.

* To find out the truth of the information being circulated, please contact the number 0811 9787670 Just by typing the desired keyword.