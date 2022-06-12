USA vs Argentina Pan American Volleyball Cup – SudCalifornia

The United States and Argentina will face each other for the title of the sixth edition of the South American Volleyball U-21 Women’s Cup at La Paz Arena on Sunday, June 12 at 8:00 pm, a duel classified as high. competitive level.

The United States reached the title match after defeating Chile in the semi-finals 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-9. This is the second time the United States has played for the title; the first time was in 2017. When they beat on Argentina.

Argentina beat Mexico 3-1 (26-24, 27-25, 28-30, 25-7) in the other semi-final match, to advance to the final. Argentina faced a turbulent side until Group C, when Mexico needed five set points to keep their hopes alive. Argentina completely dominated Mexico in Group D, leaving no doubt about their strong finish.

Argentina and the United States met in the group stage, with the United States winning 3-1 (25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 27-25) to advance directly to the semi-finals. This will also be a rematch of the 2017 gold medal match won by the Americans. Argentina fell in 2015 against the Dominican Republic.

For their part, Mexico and Chile will compete for the bronze medal at 6:00 pm. This is the second time they have faced each other for third place, in 2015 Chile took the bronze. Mexico won the event in 2013 from the Dominican Republic.

For fifth and sixth places, Puerto Rico will face Cuba at 4:00 PM.