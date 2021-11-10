USA: Secretary of State Blinken participates in the Ministerial Meeting of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Trade Representative Catherine TayeUS Trade Representative Catherine Taye co-led the US delegation to the virtual ministerial meeting of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on November 8-9 hosted by New Zealand. According to the US Department of State in a statement, Blinken and Tai, along with other APEC ministers, have been engaged in pursuing our priorities for 2021, including building a more open digital economy, promoting women’s economic empowerment, and enhancing and facilitating supply chain resilience. Trade and the promotion of sustainable economic growth. A joint statement was issued at the end of the meeting. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum is the primary platform for the United States to advance economic policies in the Asia-Pacific region to promote free, fair and open trade and investment, and to promote inclusive and sustainable growth. The United States remains committed to expanding and deepening APEC economic ties for the benefit of the American people and our partners. (com)

