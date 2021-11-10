In Australia, so much solar energy has been produced that demand has outpaced the electricity grid, leaving negative prices

In the southern part of Australia, it was possible to obtain a file “negative request” In electricity thanks to sunlight from photovoltaic panels on the roofs.

The company responsible for providing this energy, SA power grid, was recorded for several days between September and October because The production of electricity using solar panels was higher than the demand for electricity on the grid.

Four hours max

In other words, thanks to the solar panels installed in the homes of South Australians, it became possible to produce more solar energy than was consumed.

The first negative record received by the Australian company was on September 26, when there was a two-and-a-half hour pregnancy below zero, from Minos 30 MW. And this happened for several more days in October.

On October 2 and 17, there was also a negative charge to the power grid, but it was last October 31 when the record was set. Energy demand was negative during at least four hours Came to celebrate 69 MW minimum.

If you look at the graph, you have to take into account that this additional production of solar panels It was over the weekend, where the demand for electricity may be lower than any other day of the week.

In fact, during the rest of the hours in those days it was possible to see how much demand was much higher and what happened during those periods of time was somewhat isolated. But who knows, thanks to solar energy, You can rely less on the power grid.

Currently, the Use of solar panels in homes It can help lower your electric bill, but for now you will always depend on the connection to the grid, since the power produced by these PV panels may still not be enough, but perhaps this is indicative of the direction of the future.

