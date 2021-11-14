Italy plays in Belfast with a focus on Switzerland

A vital match is the one that the Italian team faces Northern Ireland employment Belfast In pursuit of qualification for World Cup Qatar 2020 With the direct box, that is, without the need to go through serious playoffs. Also crucial to fencing Switzerland will star by Bulgaria for the same goal.

The group couldn’t be more tightly positioned in their prime locations. These are from Roberto Mancini They are leaders, but with the same points (15) as those Murad Yakin. Then comes the general ‘Average Aim’, where Italy She has a slight advantage, 11 on 9 goal difference between those who scored and those we got. Both have two goals, but Transalpino scored 13, while Helvetinos has already scored 11.

Thus, Italy not only deserved to win its visit to Belfast, but should wait until the Swiss did not exceed the score they signed against the Bulgarians by three goals against the Bulgarians. Northern Ireland.

Mancini In this meeting five sensitive victims due to injury, such as those Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Immobile, Chiellini y Verratti, although those available have more than enough potential to resolve the settlement. Always focusing on what I doSwitzerland.

Possible alliances

Northern Ireland: Peacock; Farrell; Cathcart, Evans, McNair; Dallas, McCann, Davis, Savile, Lewis; Maginnis, Washington.

hour: 20.45 hours

Stadium: Windsor Park

Rule: Istvan Kovacs (Romania).

