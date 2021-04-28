USA: Investigators are looking at Rudy Giuliani’s apartment

Due to his alleged involvement in the Ukrainian case, Rudy Giuliani has long been targeted by the US judiciary. Investigators have now searched the apartment of the former New York mayor in Manhattan. The “New York Times” report. And news agencies Reuters and The Associated Press by chance

According to reports, electronic devices were confiscated during the search. The New York Times also described it as an unusual step to impose a search warrant against a lawyer – especially if he was the personal legal counsel of a former president, the newspaper continued.

The research marks a turning point in the investigation Giuliani served as mayor of New York between 1994 and 2001. Since 2018, he has been a lawyer Donald Trump. According to the New York Times, the search for Giuliani’s apartment was an important turning point in the long-running investigation. Investigations against the lawyer have been ongoing since 2019 due to his role in the Ukrainian case. Giuliani is suspected of violating laws intended to prevent hidden foreign influence over the US elections.

The Ukraine issue is a political matter related to the potential abuse of position and power by then-US President Trump. He was accused of annexing the Ukrainian president Wolodymyr Selenskyj To urge against his political rival Joe Biden To achieve his son, Hunter. The reason at the time was corruption allegations against Biden and his son. Trump is said to have tried to gain an advantage in the 2020 US presidential election in this way. It is also said that Giuliani was involved. READ Sabadell plans to continue growing in the UK despite Brexit and the sale of TSB According to reports, the FBI and prosecutors have been trying to gain access to Giuliani’s cell phones for months. However, these requests have so far remained unsuccessful. She added that under former President Trump, they were banned by senior civil servants in the Justice Department. The change in the White House and the Department of Justice has now changed direction.

The search warrant is not an explicit charge of wrongdoing against Giuliani, according to the New York Times. But it appears that the investigation has reached a new stage. To obtain a search warrant, investigators must convince a judge that they have sufficient reason to believe that a crime has been committed and that the search will uncover evidence of the crime. Giuliani himself has yet to comment on the research. Responsible authorities have not released any details yet.