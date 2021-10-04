USA Grand Prix: Schrotter surrenders in Moto2

AUSTIN (AP) – Motorcycle pilot Marcel Schrotter went empty-handed at the US Grand Prix in Austin. The 28-year-old headed to the pit lane early in the Moto2 class and gave up after 13 laps due to electronic issues.

Schrötter He had to start from 19th and lead in the lower midline for a long time. Ranked in the overall ranking Schrötter Despite the zero round, he is still in ninth place, the Spaniard Raul Fernandez won the race in Texas. Remy Gardner the end Australia, the lead in the tournament, was eliminated for a fall. Not hurt.

The Moto3 race has previously been canceled twice after accidents. The first Philip Salai fell from the German national team PrüstelGP After seven rounds. The 19-year-old Czech had to be treated and taken to the medical center as a precaution.

Marquis Wins MotoGP races

After the reboot there was the next breakdown, through which Jeremy Cuba Spaincountryman Pedro Acosta And Andrea Mineo Italy He falls. Not hurt. The race has not started. The winner was Spaniard Izan Guevara, who was in front when the race was interrupted by Salais.

Honda pilot Marc Marquez Confidently won the motorcycle race. This was the second victory for the Spaniard after a long break due to injury. Second place went to France’s Fabio Quartaro Yamaha, which boosted its progression in the overall standings.

Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia finished the race in third place, losing more points to Quartararo, who is now 52 points ahead. In the remaining three races, 75 points will be awarded. This means that the races in misano The fall of the title decision.