USA Grand Prix: Schrotter surrenders in Moto2

AUSTIN (AP) – Motorcycle pilot Marcel Schrotter went empty-handed at the US Grand Prix in Austin. The 28-year-old headed to the pit lane early in the Moto2 class and gave up after 13 laps due to electronic issues.

