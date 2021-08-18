Alba Berlin Trainer Ito: Vacation at retirement age

aEto’o – This has been perfect Berlin basketball for four years. Spanish coach, or better: Legendary coach Alejandro García Renesis, who moved to Germany at the age of 70, brought Alba to Berlin, which was far more important than the first championship twelve years ago, with two titles in total, as well as a win. Cup 2020 and achieve the final in the EuroCup.

He combined the extensive youth work of Germany’s largest basketball club with the development of outstanding talent into seasoned professionals and star players, and with them he established an exciting style – for the participants as well as the audience. You can see his smiling eyes in front of you when you read the news of Alba’s spread to Berlin on Tuesday: Eto’o is taking leave at 74 and will not coach the team in the new Bundesliga and Euroleague season. As if he will return to Berlin at the age of 75.

However, you need to be prepared for surprises with the guy. After winning nine championships with FC Barcelona, ​​winning the Cup six times with Barcelona and Badalona, ​​having won four different European titles, and as a national coach, winning the silver medal in the final against the United States at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, taking his first one-year break.

beautiful and successful

Then he moved to Seville at retirement age, and Ayut repeated with a 17-year-old talent from Latvia, Kristaps Porsengis, what he had done at Barcelona with players such as Pau Gasol, Rudi Fernandez, Juan Carlos Navarro and Ricky Rubio: with them. A deep understanding of the game and a wide range of exercises to help lead to an exceptional international career. All of them, including Porzingis, of course, became millionaires in the NBA.

Ito likes to say that sport isn’t about winning, it’s about getting the best results. His style shaped the Spanish League, and also changed the German League. Ludwigsburg coach John Patrick Ito has called the godfather of European basketball. Spaniard Pedro Calis has become one of the most formidable coaches in the league at Vesta and Hamburg because he primarily studied his role model Eto’o.

Since Eto’o came to Alba Berlin, there is no longer any contradiction between beautiful play and success. He expected his players to read the match and decide for themselves what to do. He doesn’t like specialists who can only throw distance throws, who only defend or wait under the basket to be crossed. They needed the widest possible foundation, on which the success of the team depended.

Aito is the first coach who began tapping into Berlin’s basketball talent pool, thus enabling his club to focus limited resources on high profile commitments. Those who do well in training can show what they can do in the game – regardless of age. The breaks, in which other coaches yell at their players, are opportunities for him to point out star groups to his players and suggest tactical variables they can’t think of in the heat of the match.

Ito allows her young children to make mistakes. This is how they mature. The harshness of his youth also decided the championship matches against Munich last season. At Aito it was always clear that the game belongs to the players. Eto’o rejects fouls as a tactic to steal time and get possession of the ball after opponents’ free throws. You are ruining the flow of the game, the beautiful game.