USA, Gala Nyav: Tuscany will be the District of Honor in 2022

There will be a lot of talk in the US this year about Tuscany. And from the United States we will also leave to come and visit Tuscany. This will be done thanks to the National Italia America Foundation, which awarded Tuscany the title of District Honor 2022. Each year the foundation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Washington, and has more than ten thousand members but represents more than 20 million Italian American citizens living in the United States, chosen in Indeed a region of Italy to celebrate and promote it. And this year, Tuscany was chosen specifically. So during 2022 there will be meetings, exchanges, trips, as well as visits to distinguished companies, to stimulate or strengthen economic relations on both sides of the Atlantic.

There will be Italian-American university students who will be introduced to Tuscany on study trips for two weeks and participate in volunteer activities in their local communities. There will be organized travel packages to promote places in Tuscany, but also initiatives in the United States. All activities promoted by the Foundation, whose members include such personalities as virologist Anthony Fauci, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi or oncologist Antonio Giordano.

Tuscany, with a glimpse of Arno di Ponte Vecchio in Florence, stands out on the cover of the last issue, fresh from the press, of the Foundation’s magazine: the publication is called “Ambassador” (editor’s note), not surprisingly, because Italians and Tuscans all over the world can Be ambassadors of beauty and industrial relations.

The Niaf members were greeted by Tuscany President Eugenio Gianni and Economics and Tourism Adviser Leonardo Maras at the Strozzi Sacrati Palace, the seat of the Presidency of the Tuscan Regional Council in Piazza del Duomo in Florence.

In the delegation there are those who studied in Florence and there are those who have roots in Lucca. On the first evening, many people went crazy over a plate of cuddles, stracchino and cold cuts in the restaurant and some even shed a few tears during dinner, enjoying dishes reminiscent of their mother’s Tuscan kitchen.

“You represent the many self-established Italians and Tuscans who play an important role in American society – emphasized President Gianni -. But there were also many Tuscans who contributed to the discovery and growth of the United States: from the explorers Amerigo Vespucci and Giovanni da Verrazano to Filippo Mazzi, Friend and collaborator of Thomas Jefferson, right up to Florentine Antonio Meucci, the actual inventor of the telephone also if the patent is from Bell.”

“We want to strengthen our relations – reaffirms the President of the NIAF, Robert Carlucci – and we want to become an important partner in the relations between Tuscany and the United States.”

The meeting concluded with an exchange of gifts and the Foundation’s invitation to Gianni to participate in the annual NIAF Gala to be held in Washington in October.

197,000 Tuscany residents in the world (according to the immigrant report 2021) are registered in the Special Register of Residents Abroad, which is equivalent to 5.4 percent of the population of the entire region. Italians as a whole exceed 5 million 562 thousand people (9.5 percent of the entire population). Twelve years ago, the population of Tuscany in the world was 77,000 less, so they have grown exponentially. Most live in Europe (95,000) and Central and South America (over 67,000): Brazil and Argentina, followed by the United Kingdom, are the three countries on the platform. But strong, even if reduced in absolute numbers compared to other regions, is the presence of the Tuscans in the world also in North America (about 16 thousand): even if we take into account the indigenous population, that is, the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the compatriots of his time who were immigrants and who did not They are back registered with Air. In 2010, there were just over eight thousand Tuscans living abroad in the United States registered in the Register of Overseas Residents: at the beginning of 2021 (again source of immigrants) it exceeded 13 thousand.