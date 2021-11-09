USA Bestseller: “Cloney”: Mariah Carey Biography Feature

An exceptional voice, Mariah Carey wrote her diary. The CV is now also available in German. The book was a bestseller in the United States.

With a fairytale career, Mariah Carey has worked her way up from a shattered background to one of the most successful musicians of the past decades – writing her experiences with a journalist.

About a year after the original release of “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer-songwriter’s autobiography was also published in German on Tuesday under the title “Ganz ich Selbst” by Heyne-Verlag.

Carrie, who has sold nearly 200 million albums and has written songs like “Hero,” “Without You,” or the Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” became a worldwide hit. The singer with an exceptional voice of more than five octaves is also considered a “notorious singer”, as the British “Guardian” once wrote. The autobiography, which has become a bestseller in the United States, mainly focuses on Carrie’s childhood and early career.

dpa