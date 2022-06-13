USA: Ambassador Zappia inaugurates Fancy Food Pavilion and Italy Pavilion – News from Embassies

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, June 12 – Today, the Ambassador of Italy to the United States, Mariangela Zappia, opened the Fancy Food 2022 exhibition in New York, this year dedicated to Italy. More than 300 Italian companies – approximately 8% of the entire exhibition – are present in the exhibition space created for the occasion in cooperation with ICE – an agency for the promotion of abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies. An important effort that forms part of the Investment House national branding campaign undertaken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.



“Last year, the agri-food sector has grown significantly in terms of the volume of Italian exports to the United States and in terms of value,” Ambassador Zappia said, noting that the food and wine sector “represents 10% of total Italian exports to the United States, with a value of An economic value of $6.5 billion in 2021.”



Echoing her is the president of ICE, Carlo Ferro. “After two years of suspension and containment of major international events, Italy – he said – has returned to the United States as the great champion of the scene with the largest foreign group, the ICE Agenzia, which hosts thematic corners dedicated to wine, coffee and Italian aperitif of 2,300 square meters, and has the strength of the brand The nation’s commercial campaign be.IT’.



Ambassador Zappia also participated in the event organized by Coldiretti and Villera Italia “The Authentic Italian Food System” at the Coldiretti Pavilion in the Italian Pavilion. Italy – Zappia noted – regards the agri-food sector as a point of international pride for the country and there is a strong interest from government and companies in strengthening quality and safety standards for food production, as well as in protecting controlled and protected geographical communities. (Dealing).

