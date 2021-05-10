USA: Alessandro Lupino (KTM) dare to take a trip / US Motocross 450

At the start of the season, the prestigious US Motocross Championship 2021 will receive a colorful look from the European Grand Prix scene: MRT driver Alessandro Lupino.

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship – also known as the Outdoor Series – begins May 29 on the slopes of Pala, California, south of Riverside. Twelve events are currently planned in the United States. The final is scheduled to take place on September 11th in Hangtown, California.

The front runner this year is three-time champion Eli Tomak, who was confirmed to have recently left Kawasaki. The son of mountain bike icon John Tomak must dock with Yamaha in 2022, and official confirmation is still pending. German Ken Rockzen (27 years old) is also a favorite with his manufacturer Honda.

With Alessandro Lopeno, a new European actor will also be present in Pala and at the second meeting in Thunder Valley, Colorado. The 30-year-old Italian, KTM superstar Tony Cairoli’s best friend in the ring, will be participating in an AMA event for the first time. For now, the World Cup season in Europe will not start until June 13th in Orléonuk, Russia.

Lupino, who is with “Fiamme d’Oro” and thus can be compared to a police athlete, has turned into the MRT KTM team for the season and gets on really well with the bike. Recently Lupino showed strong performances and surpassed the new addition of Yamaha cast, Glenn Coldenhoff, in the first round of the Italian Prestige Series in Montevarchi.