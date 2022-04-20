USA: A new private jet airline is born with an all-inclusive service

air run way

In the United States, Road Run Air was born, a new airline offering private jets to tourists with all-inclusive (all inclusive) packages. Passengers can travel by private jet and visit different destinations through contracted flight packages.

The Road Run Air service will be available from New York and Los Angeles, initially with domestic lines and will later launch routes to the Caribbean, Europe and Latin America. The duration of the packages is seven and nine days.

The airline was set up by a new group of tour operators, headed by Moti Engelmann, the airline’s captain and first deputy to the Israel Civil Aviation Authority who is the company’s director; and Uri Argov, former owner and founder of wholesale wholesaler Toriko Holiday.

Road Run Air sales will focus on business-to-business distribution through tour operators and wholesalers, as well as retail and online travel agents. The airline will offer competitive commissions and offer airfare, as Travel Weekly reported.

As mentioned REPORTUR.usCanada also has a new but low-cost airline called Lynx Air, which has operated its first flight with the Boeing 737 MAX 8, which covers the route between Calgary International Airport and Vancouver International Airport. (A new, ultra-low cost Lynx was born in Canada.)

The airline offers flights to nine domestic destinations in Canada, including: Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax, Kelowna, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Victoria and Hamilton. The new airline, formerly called Enerjet, offered charter service from its base in Calgary, Canada.