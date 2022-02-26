US Wilddogs duo: Soccer players from Pforzheim sign Jose Tabora and Matthew Soldner – sport

Players Wanted: Football Training Experience with Pforzheim Wilddogs

Pforzheim. He was quiet around the Pforzheim Wilddogs for a long time. But Riebergle training is back in full force for a few weeks. All parts of the NFL team are training at full speed, under wind and weather, in order to optimally prepare for the start of the regional league on April 3. There are also several campsites and another TryOut. Additionally, the Wilddogs once again brought in plenty of reinforcements from the NFL’s motherland for the season.

The first players arrived in Riebergle last Superbowl weekend to strengthen the squad. First up is the new Wilddogs maker, Jose Tabora. The 23-year-old is from New Jersey and played an outstanding season at Wilkins University in Pennsylvania. The quarterback played in Division 3 College for four years. He ended up being the all-time leader in yards being rushed and thrown, in touchdown points and scoring twice as all-time conference player of the year. So he brings with him a decent CV. Linebacker Matthew Soldner was on the plane with him. The 25-year-old hails from winter Minnesota and has played for Adams State University in Colorado, a second-tier college, for the past three years. For Wilddogs, it will provide reinforcements in the defensive backcourt. Both took the opportunity at the end of their college careers to be able to play their beloved sport for a longer period of time. It is also their first stay outside the United States.

Pforzheim Wilddogs made a good impression on both of them. “The feeling here was conveyed simply by being welcome and not just being a competitive athlete. It made us feel good. Both joked that consulting with players from last appearances with the Wilddogs made our decision easier.” One who was already there last season will set foot on German soil next Sunday. Brock Geisz will play with the Wilddogs again in 2022.

Try what you want

But on Saturday, the team will already have its first crash course. In a small camp on the training ground, they will be working on the new playbook all day long. During the lunch break at this camp, from 12 to 1.30 pm, there will be another opportunity for a tasting session. “We received a lot of messages from people who unfortunately were unable to attend the first attempt. That is why we decided without further ado to create another opportunity during the camp,” says coach Michael Lange. “In addition, those interested then get the opportunity to form impressions of the camp as onlookers afterward.”

This is the starting signal for the next few weeks. There are still a few camps and friendship meetings to come. Ultimately, the team should be well prepared for the start of the regional league in the first weekend of April.