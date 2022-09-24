US survives tough matches in Cuban presidents

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Games looked a little closer Friday in the Presidents Cup. Then Max Homma made two interesting poses that implied the same outcome for the United States.
In the third straight four-ball game that went as far as possible, Homma hacked a 12-foot flying shot into the 17th hole to make a 1-up. After Taylor Pendrith gave the international team hope with a birdie on the 18th hole, Homma matched it with another birdie kick for the win.
This gave the US another session by a margin of 4-1, increasing their lead to 8-2 before the end of the week at Quail Hollow. Thus, a new victory in this normally dominating tournament begins to look inevitable.
For the second time in a row at home, the strong USA team is locked in a double session on Saturday with a calculating chance of taking the trophy.
“It’s crazy,” Homma said after he and Billy Hurschel beat Canadian duo Pendreth and Corey Conners. “Reaching the 18th hole two days in a row makes you scream that this was a great day. Bailey made some great hits. I just wanted to help him.”
Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush attended the Quail Hollow Club, and while it seemed for a moment that the international team was going to put up a fight, it turned out that the shortfall at the end of the day was as large as ever. .
The only point for the international team came from two draws.
Scotty Scheffler and Sam Burns shared the honor with Wongai M and Colombia’s Sebastian Muñoz. Cameron Young and Kevin Kesner won by half a point against Chile’s Mito Pereira and Christian Bezudenhout, in the only game the internationals had the advantage.
