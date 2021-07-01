US stocks rose at the end of today’s session; Dow Jones Industrial Average Up 0.38% By Investing.com

© Reuters USA rose at the end of today’s session; The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.38%



Investing.com – US stocks rose after the close on Thursday with gains in, and prices moved higher.

This added 0.38% at the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while the index rose 0.52% and the index rose 0.13%.

The best offers of the season are ahead nike Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.30% or 3.56 points and traded at 158.05. The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) added 1.41%, or 2.11 points, to close at 151.82. chevron Corp (NYSE) stock rose 1.38% or 1.45 points to 106.19 at the close of trading.

As for the weakest performers at the end of trading today, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) stock closed down at 7.41% or 3.90 points to close at 48.71 at the close. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) fell 1.22%, or 4.62 points, to close at 374.91. Walmart (NYSE: 1.20% or 1.69 points) fell to 139.33 points.

Die Top Performers at S&P 500 waren Diamondback Energy Company (NASDAQ 🙂 which rose 6.06% to 99.58, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) whose shares rose 5.05% to settle at 32.85 and marathon oil Corporation (NYSE:), which rose 4.04% to close at 14.17.

The worst performers were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) which fell 7.41% to 48.71 in late trading, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 which lost 5.73% to the 80.11 level and KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ 🙂 which fell 3.85% to 311.72 in late trading.

The best performer on NASDAQ Composite was Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ :), which rose 63.85% to 2.1300, Turksad Group Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 whose shares rose 61.76% to settle at 7,150 and Marine . Software Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 which rose 39.24% to close at 14.94.

It was the worst performance Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 which fell 25.57% to 2.590 in late trading, Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 lost 23.45% to settle at 1.1100 and 1Stdibs.Com Inc (NASDAQ:) which fell 21.75% to 27.24 in late trading.

Advancing stocks outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock Exchange by 2074 to 1,087 and 131 closed unchanged; On the Nasdaq, it rose in 1958 and lost in 1517, while 148 finished unchanged.

Shares in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ) rose to a 52-week high; Increase of 6.06% or 5.69 to 99.58. Shares in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:) surged to a 52-week high; adding 4.04% or 0.55 to 14.17. Nike Inc (NYSE) shares hit all-time highs; up 2.30%, or 3.56, to 158.05.

Which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, fell 2.21% to 15.48, to a new 52-week low.

Gold futures for August delivery rose 0.29%, or 5.15, to $1,776.75 an ounce. Elsewhere in commodity trading, crude oil for August delivery rose 2.03%, or 1.49, to $74.96 a barrel, while Brent oil for September rose 1.22%, or 0.91, to trade at $75.53 a barrel.

EUR/USD fell 0.07% to 1.1846, while USD/JPY rose 0.42% to 111.56.

US dollar index futures rose 0.15% to 92.567.