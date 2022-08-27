US school district allows beatings as punishment

United State. A New School Policy in Southwest Missouri, It sparked controversy after slapping students was seen as a disciplinary measure.

The measure was notified this week to students in the Cassville R-VI district a few miles from Arkansas, after the school board approved it in June.

According to US media, the measure allows teachers to use “physical force” as a disciplinary method. In this case spanking, as long as all alternative disciplinary mechanisms have failed.

In addition, the beating must be authorized in a reasonable manner and under the supervision of the principal, and the penalty must be applied exclusively in the presence of the parties involved so that other students cannot see it.

The procedure also states that it should be carried out in a way that does not cause “bodily injury”, and although it does not indicate what part of it should be whipped, storage prohibits hitting the head or face.

As reported, the new student policy was launched after a survey of parents, teachers and staff, who expressed concern about student indiscipline.