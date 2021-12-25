US returns 39 Cuban immigrants – Noticieros Televisa

the United States Coast Guard Bring home Friday, December 24, 2021, at 39 immigrants Cubans This week they were detained in various objections while traveling in “fragile boats” in front of Florida Keysauthorities announced.

In a statement, the federal agency said Coast Guard Raymond Evan had returned 39 Cubans after they had been detained “due to concerns for the safety of life at sea.”

The first interception took place last Sunday, 10 miles (16 km) from Stoke Island, the statement said.

The next day, authorities parked three country boats, one 8 miles (12 km) from Key West, at the western end of the island chain, and two more near Key Largo, on the opposite end of Key West.

The latest bans under US coastal guidelines occurred on the same Monday, December 20, about 45 miles (72 km) from Big Pine Key.

“The Coast Guard maintains a strong presence in the Florida Straits, Windward Passage and Mina Passage with land and air assets,” Lieutenant Paul Buddington of the US Coast Guard’s 7th District said in the statement.

“We will continue to give high priority to maritime patrols to prevent illegal immigration and save lives by keeping migrants away from unsafe environments and deterring dangerous illegal activities,” he added.

Half a hundred land migrants in Cayo Largo

On the other hand, local media reported, on Friday, the arrival of fifty immigrants To the southern shores of Florida.

According to the Miami Herald, which cites the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, where the keys to the tourists are located, more than 50 immigrants disembarked in Key Largo on Friday morning.

Their nationalities were not disclosed, but according to the same media it was learned that the group includes four children and about 15 people need medical care.

Since last October 1, crews Coast Guard iIntercept 462 cCubans compared to 5,396 immigrants from the same country in fiscal year 2016; 1468 in 2017 and 259 in fiscal year 2018.

In 2019, 313 Cuban migrants were intercepted at sea, while in 2020 there were 49 and in 2021 the number rose dramatically to 838.

The foundation noted that once they board a federal entity ship, all immigrants are given food, water, shelter, equipment to reduce potential exposure to any potential COVID-19 case and basic medical care.

The US government has insisted that “jumping into the sea with these unsuitable ships is illegal and extremely dangerous”.

“Protect your loved ones, and avoid illegal immigration,” said Lieutenant Commander Mario Gil, Coast Guard liaison officer at the US Embassy in Havana, in a message posted on social media.

front door for Cubans Without legal US permits, it was open until January 12, 2017, when then-President Barack Obama withdrew their immigration benefits by repealing the “dry feet/wet feet” policy by executive order.

Since then, Cubans who enter the United States illegally do not have a temporary residence permit, and if they request political asylum, they will have to request it on the same terms as other immigrants.

