US recession will hit Mexico hard – lights of the century

Prospects deteriorate, experts and financial institutions agree low growth for Mexico and the United States.

Marilyn Hernandez/Repair Agency

Munry, Newcastle. – Specialists warned that a recession, or even a slowdown in the United States, would cause a severe blow to the Mexican economy given the interrelationship between it and its neighbor.

They noted that the final outcome of the phenomenon that is occurring is still uncertain, but the fact is that the prospects for both countries have deteriorated significantly.

For example, Wells Fargo recently lowered its growth forecast for US GDP for 2022, from 2.2 to 1.5%, and in 2023, it moved from expecting a marginal rise of 0.4% to a contraction of 0.5% already. percent.

In addition, Goldman Sachs lowered its estimate for the current year for the United States, from 2.6 percent to 2.4 percent, and for the following year from 2.2 to 1.6 percent.

In the case of Mexico, the International Monetary Fund The (International Monetary Fund) reduced the estimated growth for 2022 from 2.8 percent to 2 percent and the forecast for 2023 from 2.7 to 2.5 percent.

Separately, in the latest survey by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) among private sector professionals, which was conducted last April, the average forecast growth for 2022 was only 1.7 percent, well below the forecast of 2.8 in December 2020. 2021.

And for 2023 the projection is 2.0, versus the 2.2 that was projected at the end of last year.

On the topic of whether or not there will be a recession in the US union, in the latest Bloomberg survey, 30 percent of economists consulted considered it to happen in the next 12 months, the highest percentage since 2020.

A recession is usually defined as two consecutive quarters of lower GDP, while a slowdown consists only of lower growth rates.

Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Finamex, explained that when short-term Treasuries have higher interest rates than long-term ones, this is interpreted as a sign that investors are losing confidence in the economy.

However, he noted, this relationship currently involves distortions.

“Currently, the yield curve indicator is of little interest because it brings ‘a lot of noise.’ For example, the two-year period includes expectations of Fed rate increases,” he explained.

“The chances of facing a recession (now) are greater. However, it is still relatively low compared to other scenarios, such as a slowdown this year and next,” Roldán added.

It may interest you: Small and medium businesses are at a disadvantage with anti-inflation plan