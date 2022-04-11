US official: Russia begins strengthening its positions in eastern Ukraine

By Idris Ali

WashingtonApril 11 – A senior US defense official said Monday that the United States believes Russia has begun to reinforce and resupply its forces in Donbass, eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that thousands of Russian soldiers are massing for a new offensive in the east, and Russia said it would not halt its military operation in Ukraine because of peace talks.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that despite the resupply efforts in Donbass, the United States does not believe it is the start of a new offensive in the region.

We believe this is an effort to strengthen and resupply their forces in the Donbass. The senior official told reporters, referring to a town located 180 km north of Donetsk.

The official said that the Russian vehicles that will be sent to the region include command and control elements and support personnel for aviation and infantry units.

Last week, Russia completed its withdrawal from the outskirts of Kyiv and sent some troops to Belarus for resupply. The official said there was evidence that some of those troops in Belarus were moving east.

Russia still has the vast majority of its tactical battalions in Ukraine, including over 55 groups in the south.

Russia’s sea-launched missiles on Sunday destroyed the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems supplied by Ukraine to a European country, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The official said the United States witnessed an air strike on Dnipro airport that destroyed some infrastructure, but had no evidence that Russia destroyed any S-300 missile defense system.

Over the weekend, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with a small number of Ukrainian soldiers who were in the United States for military training when the Russian invasion began.

The troops were trained with Switchblade drones during their stay and were due to return to Ukraine on Sunday.

The official was not aware of any current plans to bring Ukrainian forces to the United States for training, but Washington is considering various options on how to prepare to use the drones.