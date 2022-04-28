US midterm elections: what’s at stake

With the primaries taking place last month in Texas, the intermediate election process for 2022 in the United States has kicked off. Over the next few weeks, there will be a series of additional primaries across the rest of the country, leading up to the November 8 election, in which several key Senate seats and every seat in the US House of Representatives will be rolled out. The current makeup of Congress suggests that the Democratic Party controls the House by a majority and has a slight advantage in the Senate, thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to cast equal votes.

Historically, the ruling party is at a disadvantage as the midterms approach, and all American presidents face unexpected emergencies in their first years in office. For Joe Biden, inflation is one of those. How he handles the challenge could determine his party’s outcome in 2022. It is also worth bearing in mind that since last year, the Biden-Harris administration has faced disappointing poll numbers, with an approval rating of 26%. Added to this is the need to win sympathy among the Hispanic population, as it is the largest minority voting bloc in the country and the one that generates the most anxiety for Democrats. According to a report on Latino voting projections for 2022, it is estimated that about 11.6 million voters will turn out on Election Day. Clearly, a sharp drop in Latino support could foreshadow a disastrous midterm election for Biden and his party.

However, these are not Biden’s only problems. For example, there is a lack of political consensus to deliver on campaign promises, such as the Build Back Better Project, which consists of a package of investments in health, education, immigration and climate change, which, after internal struggles within the Democratic Party, hit a dead end in December 2021. Another big is redistricting in states like Missouri, New Hampshire and Florida. In the latter, the governor, Ron DeSantis, proposed a demarcation in favor of the Republican Party, at the cost of Democrats losing up to four seats.

With Donald Trump touring the country and bowing to Republican leaders, the conservative party is increasingly subject to its decisions, validation of nominations and its vision for the path it will follow. This leads to an estimate that in the intermediate elections there is much more at stake than a majority in Congress. For example, there is an act of repentance for the Republican House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, for his statements against former President Trump, due to the January 6, 2020 rebellion. McCarthy’s submission confirms that the Republican majority will be in the future. In the House of Representatives he will work for the former president to undermine the ability of Joe Biden’s presidency to function.

Mientras las elecciones intermedias se acercan, los demócratas tienen hasta fin de año para aprobar tres proyectos de ley pendientes, así como empujar acuerdos politicos para descongelar el paquete de ayuda COVID de 10 mil millones

For weeks, Democrats have been saying the party should focus on major issues like urban crime and shortages caused by supply chain disruptions to stand a chance in the midterm elections.

Stephanie Speedy