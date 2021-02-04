US leads pre-Olympic bubble with Spain and Australia | Sports

Popovic and Mitchell in the 2019 FIFA World Cup America and Serbia match. Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters

NBA, the body the US basketball team relies on, will invite Spain and Australia to focus on Las Vegas in a healthy bubble. The US team led by Greg Popovich is due to meet there from July 4 to prepare Tokyo Olympics. There he wants to play some friendly matches with Spain and Australia, according to NBA General Manager Jerry Colangelo. In this way, the national teams will focus on health security conditions similar to the ones that originated in Disney World’s Bubble, in Orlando, In the Qualifiers From last season.

next one Qualifiers The NBA will take place from May 22 to July 22. International players who are competing until the NBA title is decided will not be able to focus with their teams, and with a little rest, they must travel to Tokyo to compete in the games. In addition to the American international players, four players from the Spanish national team He won the 2019 World Cup in China Compete in the NBA, Marc GasolRicky Rubio and the brothers Juancho and Willie Hernángomiz. Additionally, Serge Ibaka also plays in the NBA, although the Congolese player has not competed for the national team since 2012. In the previous list of players selected by Australia are NBA players Ben Simmons, Patty Mills, Joe Inglis, Dante Exum and Matisse Thebol.

Colangelo asked the US Olympic Committee, the International Olympic Committee and the International Basketball Association (FIBA) to allow changes to the lists of players selected to play the Games until the end of the Games. Qualifiers On July 22. “These are not normal times. Date lists are meaningless. We are looking for flexibility to allow players to be substituted until very late and to ensure that the best players are in Tokyo.”

On February 2, the Olympic tournament draw was held. Spain has been placed in Group C with Argentina and Japan and the winner of the pre-Olympic tournament to be held in Kaunas from June 29 to July 4 in which Lithuania, South Korea, Venezuela, Poland, Slovenia and Angola will compete. The United States will play in Tokyo in Group A, with France and Iran, the winner of another pre-Olympic tournament.