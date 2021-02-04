Podoroska vs Vondrousova en Australia: horario y tv

The match was supposed to be played Thursday, but has been postponed to FridayAs well as the various competitions that are held in Australia after knowing the positive case of Coronavirus from an employee of a hotel where more than 500 tennis players are staying.

The player Rosario # 47 in the WTA rankings, Its match will be played at around 2:00 on Friday (Argentine time), with the peculiarity that during the Friday women’s matches only there will be no third group in its usual form, but the tie break will be played in better than 10 points, as indicated by the organization.

The tennis tournament being held in the Australian city as well as another WTA event, as well as two ATPs and an ATP team cup have undergone a change after the aforementioned positive case was discovered in the Coronavirus, which is why it was canceled completely this Thursday.

Podoroska performed extremely well in Melbourne, with three straight victories that allowed her to reach the quarter-finals.

The British were defeated first Francesca Jones (244 degrees), while after that he left on the road to the Belgian Minin Greetings (110 points) Last Wednesday, he scored an important victory over the Czechs Petra Kvitova (9), two-time Wimbledon champion, in the 2011 and 2014 editions and the final in Australia in 2019.