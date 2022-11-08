US formation, character, coach and squad

After qualifying in seven consecutive editions, he got USA national team back to world Cup After being excluded from Russia 2018; his presence in Qatar 2022 It will be the eleventh in its history.

how did you rank

Walker Zimmerman

Despite losing 2-0 to Costa Rica on the final day of the CONCACAF qualifiers, the United States finished third and rose straight to the top; Canada and Mexico topped 28 units each.

The North American team earned 25 points (seven wins, four draws, and three losses), the same as Ticos, but with a better goal difference, thus avoiding having to go through the playoffs to qualify.

Who is the shape?

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic It is the maximum star for this selection. The 23-year-old started his professional career at Borussia Dortmund. He played with the German national team 127 matches between 2015 and 2019, in which he contributed 19 goals and made 26 assists.

After that, the Hershey native jumped into the Premier League with Chelsea, who bought him for 64 million euros and where he currently has 26 goals and 21 assists in 131 games he played.

The 23-year-old right winger, who at 17 became the youngest player in Stars and Stripes history to make his World Cup qualifying debut, scored 21 goals and 12 assists for his home country. Regardless of his youth, Pulisic is undoubtedly the Americans’ main offensive card.

Who is the coach?

Greg Berhalter

Greg Berhalter He has been the US coach since December 2018. The former defender, with his past as a player on the North American team, took charge at a very sensitive moment, as the US had just been sidelined from the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Having started his career off the bench at Hammarby IFEl in Sweden, the Englewood native took charge of the Columbus Crew team from 2013 until accepting a national team proposal in 2018. He didn’t win titles with the Ohio team.

Keep reading the story

As head coach for the United States, Berhalter scored 54 matches: 36 wins, nine draws and nine defeats. It is worth noting that he became the champion of both the 2020 CONCACAF Nations League and the 2021 Gold Cup.

full list

The list has not yet been submitted; The deadline is November 14.

Possible start XI

Likely to start eleventh: Zach Stephen; DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKinney, Younes Musa; Christian Pulisic, Jesus Ferreira and Tim Weah.

Dates and competitions in Qatar

group b

November 21: Vs. welsh

November 25: Vs. England

December 29: vs. Iran

His story in the World Cup

year Host South Korea post The tour has arrived 1930 Uruguay 3 semi-finals 1934 Italia 16 group stage 1938 France – He’s retired 1950 Brazil 10 group stage 1954 Swiss 16 did not qualify 1958 Sweden – did not qualify 1962 Chili pepper – did not qualify 1966 England – did not qualify 1970 Mexico – did not qualify 1974 West Germany – did not qualify 1978 Argentina – did not qualify 1982 Spain – did not qualify 1986 Mexico – did not qualify 1990 Italia 23 group stage 1994 United State 14 round of 16 1998 France 32 group stage 2002 South Korea – Japan 8 Quarter-finals 2006 Germany 25 group stage 2010 South Africa 12 round of 16 2014 Brazil fifteen round of 16 2018 Russia – did not qualify

Top photo: John Dorton / ISI Photos / Getty Images