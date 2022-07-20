US Chamber of Commerce holds Washington-promoted panel against Mexico at T-MEC

American Chamber of Commerce (USCCfor its English acronym) welcomed the decision of the United States Government to begin Consultations to resolve differences with Mexico Under the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) Regarding some Mexican energy policies.

“The Chamber commends this important step to address the troubling actions being taken by Mexico in the energy sector, which, in our view, violate the country’s obligations under the T-MEC,” said USCC First Vice President of the Americas. Neil Herrington.

The United States has begun the process of bringing a commission to resolve a dispute against Mexico under the T-MEC, arguing for discriminatory policies in favor of Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

“We have repeatedly expressed our concerns about the direction of these policies, which have unfairly harmed American businesses and run counter to our shared goals of reliable energy generation, sustainable growth, and durable economic recovery,” the USCC said in a statement. .

Last week, the American Chamber hosted the 12th US-Mexico CEO Dialogue, which brought together business and government leaders to discuss challenges and opportunities in the bilateral relationship.

“The CEOs expressed concern about the investment climate in Mexico and requested the Mexican government to maintain its commitments to T-MEC, particularly with regard to energy,” she added.

The United States Trade Representative, Catherine Taye, announced that the consultations relate to certain actions by Mexico that harm American companies and energy produced in the United States for the benefit of CFE and Pemex.

“We appreciate the Biden administration’s interest in these important issues, and we are committed to working with both governments to successfully address them and ensure that North America is the most dynamic and competitive region in the world,” said Neil Herrington.