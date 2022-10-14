US asks court to suspend Trump’s special expert

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 The US government asked a court on Friday to suspend the work of the independent expert reviewing hundreds of classified documents seized by the FBI during a search of former President Donald Trump’s residence.

In a brief submitted to the Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit of the United States, the Department of Justice, led by Democrat Merrick Garland, requested that an order be issued by a lower-ranking judge which resulted in the independent expert’s appointment being invalidated.

In its memorandum, the Government considers that the arguments it presented to object to the appointment of the expert are valid and that the judge’s decision against him was wrong.

The move by the Department of Justice comes a day after the US Supreme Court rejected an emergency request from Trump to intervene in the case.

In a short decision, the United States’ highest court rejected the former president’s request to support the independent expert’s appointment.

The expert’s job is to review hundreds of classified documents that were among more than 11,000 documents seized by the FBI on August 8 while searching for Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

During the search, the FBI found classified and classified documents that Trump allegedly took with him when he left the White House in January 2021.

If the Supreme Court had responded positively, the door would have been open for Trump’s defense to review those documents and argue that they were outside the scope of the prosecution in a possible criminal case. EFE

