US announces diplomatic boycott of Olympic Games in China – Sports news on ice hockey, winter sports and more

The United States has announced a boycott of the Olympic Games in China next year: it will not send any diplomatic or official representatives.

In protest of human rights abuses in China, A United State Announcing a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday in Washington the President’s Administration Joe Biden It will not send any diplomatic or official representatives to the Olympic Games in China. The background is the “genocide” in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region and other human rights violations. American athletes must participate in the Games.

Psaki said the US government will encourage American athletes back home. When asked why the United States did not opt ​​for a complete boycott of the Games, Psaki said she did not want to penalize athletes who trained extensively for the Games. The government sees the move as also sending a “clear message”. She stressed that the US government informed international partners of the decision and left them to make their own decisions.

Winter Olympics in February 2022 in China

The Winter Olympics will be held in China from February 4-20, 2022. Many sides have accused the authoritarian state of violating human rights, particularly against minorities such as Uyghur Muslims. Human rights groups cite Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong as examples of Chinese retaliation. So there are frequent calls to boycott the Winter Games there.

In its first reaction, the IOC described the government officials’ presence as “a purely political decision, which the IOC fully respects in its political neutrality”. A spokesman for the International Olympic Committee said, referring to the United Nations resolution, which was adopted unanimously for all 193 members states.

This resolution includes compliance with the Olympic Truce for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games and calls on all member states to work with the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee in their efforts to use sport as a tool to promote peace, dialogue and reconciliation in the regions. Conflict during and after the Olympic Games and its use.

Great political tensions between China and the United States

There is significant political tension between the United States and China due to the human rights situations, and also because of many other controversial issues. Relations between the two countries have fallen to their lowest level since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1979. Biden sees China as the strongest competitor and greatest geopolitical challenge to the United States.

Biden had already said in mid-November that he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games in China. After US media reported that the US government was about to announce the decision, Beijing reacted with fury and threatened “decisive countermeasures” – even before the official announcement came from Washington. On Monday, even before US politicians received an invitation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian criticized for “inflating the boycott issue.” “It is a mockery of the Olympic spirit, a political provocation and an assault on 1.4 billion Chinese,” Zhao Lijian said in Beijing. It will only make the Chinese people and the world see more clearly the hypocrisy and anti-Chinese nature of American politicians. (Read also: ‘Sport is not the focus of the award’ – Johannes Redzek slams the Olympic giant)

