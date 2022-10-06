US announces $240 million to countries to help immigrants

US Secretary of State Anthony BlinkenOn Thursday, he announced that his country would allocate another $240 million in Humanitarian aid to help the countries of the continent and welcome the migrants who pass through their landsas well as strengthening its borders.

The leader of American diplomacy made his announcement publicly during a ministerial meeting on immigration being held in parallel with the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), held in Lima.

“The United States will provide $240 million in new bilateral humanitarian assistance to help receive and meet the needs of migrants and refugees in the regionAl-Amin said before representatives of different countries.

Blinken explained that these resources will be used for health, shelter and education services.but also to strengthen borders and persecute human traffickers.

“This support will help host communities better integrate the immigrant population,” he said.

He also called on the US Secretary of State to “work together” to address the root causes of immigrationAmong them are insecurity, lack of economic opportunity, climate crisis and corruption in the region.

“None of us can meet this challenge alone. But we can if we work together.”

The United States held this meeting to follow up on the Immigration Declaration in Los Angeles last June, in which twenty American countries promised to stop immigration flows.

Washington’s goal is for the transit countries of migrants and refugees to welcome these people so that they do not reach the US borderswhich records records for undocumented crossing.

Blinken cited as an example the cases of Colombia and Peru, which received 2.4 million and 1.3 million Venezuelan refugees, respectively.

Peruvian Foreign Minister Cesar Landa, host of the meeting, agreed with Blinken on the need to address the migration crisis “in a spirit of welcome and promoting the integration of migrants into our societies”.

However, Landa acknowledged that “reception capacities have been exceeded many times,” and stressed the importance of international cooperation.

